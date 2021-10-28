Q3 2021 Komplett Bank ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Oyvind Oanes - Komplett Bank ASA - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Q3 2021 results call for Komplett Bank. My name is Oyvind Oanes, and I'm the CEO of Komplett Bank. And with me on this call today is Henning Fagerbakke, the bank's CFO.



We're trying something slightly different this morning by having this call for the first time on Teams, but I trust everyone is okay with this format by now. As we will be conducting this call as a live call, we would ask you to respect a couple of easy-to-follow rules. So please wait with your questions until we open for the Q&A session after the actual presentation. And please respect the sort of normal Q&A format. Be brief and clear and respect the time of the others on the call.



So before we jump into the actual numbers, I would like to take a brief moment to introduce myself as this is my first results call as the CEO of the bank. As you might know, I joined the bank on 1st of October. So I'm still pretty new to the business. However, I'm not new to the industry. As a matter of fact, I've spent most of my career working in