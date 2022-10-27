Oct 27, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT
Presentation
Corporate Participants
* Eirik Holtedahl
Komplett Bank ASA - CFO
* Oyvind Oanes
Komplett Bank ASA - CEO
Oyvind Oanes - Komplett Bank ASA - CEO
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Third Quarter Results call for Komplett Bank. My name is Oyvind Oanes. I'm the CEO of the bank. And with me on this call is Eirik Holtedahl, the bank's CFO.
As usual, we'll be going through a presentation before opening up for questions. And if you want to send us a question, you can also do so by sending it to [email protected].
Turning now to Page 2 of the presentation, starting with a short review of the key highlights of the quarter. I'm happy to report that we have had a strong quarter, confirming that we have restarted the growth engine with record sales volume across the 3 markets and a loan book growth of 14% in the quarter.
We're also starting to see that we're able to take out cost of the operation with a
Q3 2022 Komplett Bank ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Oct 27, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT
