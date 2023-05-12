Q1 2023 Morrow Bank ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Oyvind Oanes - Morrow Bank ASA - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the first quarter results presentation of Morrow Bank. With me today is Eirik Holtedahl, the CFO; and my name is Oyvind Oanes, the CEO of the bank. As usual, we will be going through a short presentation this morning, and then we will open up for questions at the end. (Operator Instructions)



So moving on to the first page of the presentation, we wanted just to recap a bit on the bank for those of you who are new to us and well, as you can probably notice as well, we're a bit new as well. We've gone from Komplett Bank to Morrow Bank. We're still a diversified Nordic consumer finance company. As you would see here, we have grown our balance now to about NOK 11 billion. More than 1/3 or about 1/3 now of our total lending is now in Finland. If I just look at the loan product itself, it's around NOK 4 billion of lending in Finland. So we've grown quite nicely in Finland, and that diversifies our portfolio, obviously quite nicely.



As I said, we have -- we've gone through a renaming and a rebranding of the bank in the