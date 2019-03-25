Half Year 2019 Kathmandu Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 25, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT

Xavier Simonet - Kathmandu Holdings Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning. Thank you, Stephanie. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the FY '19 Half Year Results Presentation for Kathmandu Holdings. My name is Xavier Simonet, and I'm the CEO of the company. I'm joined on the call by Reuben Casey, our CFO and COO. We'll be talking to the presentation slides on the NZX and ASX this morning. Most of the numbers are in our reporting currency, the New Zealand dollar, unless when it is specifically mentioned that they are in Australian dollars, British pounds or U.S. dollars.



If you look to Slide 2, results summary. The key message is, obviously, that we delivered a record profit in the first half of FY '19. Normalized EBIT grew by 10% to nearly $20 million. Normalized NPAT grew by 7.3% to $13.2 million. Our total group