Full Year 2019 Kathmandu Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 18, 2019 / NTS GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Kathmandu Holdings Limited FY '19 Results Overview Investor Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Xavier Simonet, Managing Director and CEO. Please go ahead.



Xavier Simonet - Kathmandu Holdings Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Ashley. Good morning, and welcome to the FY '19 full results presentation for Kathmandu Holdings. My name is Xavier Simonet, and I am the CEO of the company. I'm joined on the call by Reuben Casey, our Chief Operating Officer; and Chris Kinraid, our Chief Financial Officer. We will be talking to the presentation slides on the NZX and ASX this morning. Most of the numbers are in our reporting currency, the New Zealand dollar, unless when it is specifically mentioned that they are in Australian dollars, U.S. dollars or British pounds.



If we go to Slide 3, financial highlights. Over the past 12 months, our team has delivered another record sales and profit results. We delivered record profits with EBIT up 12.7% to $84 million and