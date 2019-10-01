Oct 01, 2019 / NTS GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Kathmandu Holdings Rip Curl Acquisition Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, CEO of Kathmandu, Xavier Simonet. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Xavier Simonet - Kathmandu Holdings Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Edwin. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call. My name is Xavier Simonet, and I'm the CEO of Kathmandu. I'm here in Sydney with Reuben Casey, our Chief Operating Officer; as well as with Chris Kinraid, our Chief Financial Officer.



We're very excited to talk through Kathmandu's acquisition of Rip Curl. Our strategic view is that Kathmandu is on a transformational journey from a leading Australasian retailer to a global brand-led omnichannel business. Clearly, the acquisition of Rip Curl ticks off all those boxes and is a fantastic opportunity for Kathmandu to grow and diversify.



