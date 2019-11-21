Kathmandu Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 21, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT

David Edward Kirk - Kathmandu Holdings Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Some faces from last year. Thank you all for coming. I'm very pleased to welcome you as Chairman of Kathmandu Holdings Limited to our 2019 Annual Meeting. I extend warm welcome to all shareholders present.



This meeting is being webcast live for the benefit of those unable to attend in person. Part of our commitment to shareholders is making our meetings as accessible as possible regardless of physical location. Today, we are very pleased to welcome those of you participating online through our virtual meeting platform provided by our share registrar, Link Market Services. We hope that holding a virtual meeting will continue to support greater participation and engagement amongst our shareholders.



I declare that a quorum of shareholders is present, and the meeting has been duly convened.



For those of you who don't know me, I'm David Kirk, Kathmandu Chairman. Before we start the formal business, I would like to introduce your other directors to you. On my right, your left, from the far end, Brent