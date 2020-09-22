Full Year 2020 Kathmandu Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 22, 2020 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Kathmandu Holdings Limited Investor Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Xavier Simonet, Group CEO. Please go ahead.



Xavier Simonet - Kathmandu Holdings Limited - Group CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, Amanda. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's presentation of the Kathmandu Holdings results for the 2020 financial year. My name is Xavier Simonet, and I am the CEO of the company. I'm joined on the call by Chris Kinraid, our Chief Financial Officer.



We'll be talking to the presentation slides on the NZX and ASX this morning. Unless otherwise specified, all financial numbers are in New Zealand dollars.



We will begin on Slide 2, which briefly covers our response to COVID-19. It has certainly been a unique second half, and like all companies, we have had to navigate very challenging conditions. Our response to COVID was swift and strong in order to manage the impact of the pandemic on our business.