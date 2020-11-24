Kathmandu Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 24, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

David Edward Kirk - Kathmandu Holdings Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, everyone. My name is David Kirk, and I am pleased to welcome you as Chairman of Kathmandu Holdings Limited to our 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting. The Board decided to convene this year's annual meeting as a virtual only meeting given the ongoing uncertainties caused by COVID-19 and the restrictions on travel and gatherings that we have all experienced during 2020.



I extend a warm welcome to all shareholders joining us online today through our virtual meeting platform provided by our share register -- registrar, Link Market Services. I declare that a quorum of shareholders is present, and the meeting has been duly convened. I'm also pleased to officially open online voting.



Before we start the formal business, I would like to introduce my fellow directors to you. Present with me here in Auckland are Philip Bowman and John Harvey. Joining us by video link from Australia are Brent Scrimshaw and Andrea Martens, and Xavier Simonet, our group CEO and Managing Director. I also welcome Leo Foliaki