Half Year 2021 Kathmandu Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 22, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Kathmandu Holdings Limited H1 FY '21 Kathmandu Results Investor call.



Xavier Simonet - Kathmandu Holdings Limited - Group CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, Bernadette. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's presentation of the Kathmandu Holdings results for the first half of the 2021 financial year. My name is Xavier Simonet, and I'm the group CEO of the company. I'm joined on the call by Chris Kinraid, our Chief Financial Officer and Board Chairman, David Kirk, who will participate in the Q&A session. We'll be talking to the presentation lodged on the NCDEX and ASX this morning. Unless otherwise specified, all financial numbers are in New Zealand dollars.



Moving quickly on Slide 2, which briefly covers our first half group results. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 impacts in key global markets, the group has achieved strong first half results. Rip Curl