Full Year 2021 Kathmandu Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 20, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Kathmandu Holdings Limited Full Year 2021 Results Release. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Michael Daly. Please go ahead.



Michael Philip Daly - Kathmandu Holdings Limited - Group CEO & MD



Great. Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us in today's presentation of the Kathmandu Holdings results for the full financial year of 2021. My name is Michael Daly, and I'm the CEO of the group. I'm joined on the call by Chris Kinraid, our Chief Financial Officer. We will be talking to the presentation lodged on the NZX and ASX this morning. Unless otherwise specified, all financial numbers are in New Zealand dollars.



We'll begin on Slide 2, which briefly outlines the strength of our 3 iconic outdoor active brands. In short, Rip Curl is among the top 3 global surf brands. Kathmandu is the leading outdoor brand in Australasia, and Oboz is a fast-growing North American footwear brand for hiking.