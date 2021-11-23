Kathmandu Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 23, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

David Edward Kirk - Kathmandu Holdings Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, everyone. My name is David Kirk, and I'm pleased to welcome you as Chairman of Kathmandu Holdings Limited to our 2021 Annual Shareholders' Meeting. The Board decided to convene this year's annual meeting as a virtual-only meeting, given the ongoing uncertainties caused by COVID-19 and the restrictions on travel and gatherings that we have all experienced during 2021.



I send a warm welcome to all shareholders joining us online today through our virtual meeting platform provided by our share registrar, Link Market Services. I declare that a quorum of shareholders is present and the meeting has been duly convened, and I'm also pleased to officially open online voting.



Before we start the formal business, I would like to introduce my fellow directors to you. Philip Bowman.



Philip Bowman - Kathmandu Holdings Limited - Non-Executive Independent Director



Good morning.



David Edward Kirk - Kathmandu Holdings Limited -