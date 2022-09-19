Full Year 2022 KMD Brands Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 19, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT

Michael Philip Daly - KMD Brands Limited - Group CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for today's presentation of the KMD Brands results for the 2022 financial year. My name is Michael Daly, and I am the CEO of the group. I'm joined on the call by Chris Kinraid, our Chief Financial Officer. We will be talking through the presentation lodged on the NZX and ASX this morning. Unless otherwise specified, all financial numbers are in New Zealand dollars.



Today's presentation will begin with an introduction to our group, followed by the full year highlights, group financials, brand results, and we will conclude with a trading update and outlook