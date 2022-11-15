KMD Brands Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 15, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

David Kirk -



Good morning, everyone. My name is David Kirk, and I'm pleased to welcome you as Chairman of KMD Brands Limited to our 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting.



I extend a warm welcome to all shareholders joining us online today through our virtual meeting platform provided by our share registrar, Link Market Services. I declare that a quorum of shareholders is present, and the meeting has been duly convened. I'm also pleased to officially open online voting.



Before we start the formal business, I would like to introduce you to my fellow directors: Philip Bowman, second -- Philip Bowman second from the left; Abby Foote next to him on the right; Brent Scrimshaw; Andrea Martens, on left -- next to Michael Daly; and of course, Michael Daly, our Group CEO and Managing Director. I also welcome Peter Taylor here from KPMG; Chris Kinraid, our Group Financial Officer; and Frances Blundell, Company Secretary.



In terms of the format for today's meeting, I will start by making some brief comments about the 2022 financial year for KMD Brands. I'll then hand over to Michael, who will provide