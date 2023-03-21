Mar 21, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the KMD Brands Limited 2023 Half Year Results Release Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions).
At this time, I'd like to hand over the call to Michael Daly. Please go ahead, sir.
Michael Philip Daly - KMD Brands Limited - Group CEO, MD & Director
Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining today's presentation of KMD Brands Financial results for the first half of 2023 financial year. My name is Michael Daly. I'm the CEO of the group. I'm joined on the call by Chris Kinraid, our Chief Financial Officer. We will be talking through the presentation live on the NZX and ASX this morning. Unless otherwise specified, all financial numbers are in New Zealand dollars.
Today's presentation will begin with the half year highlights, and we will then discuss the group's financials and brand results before concluding with the trading update and outlook for the second half of FY '23. I will begin with the financial highlights and achievements of the first half of FY '23.
Half Year 2023 KMD Brands Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 21, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...