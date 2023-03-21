Half Year 2023 KMD Brands Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the KMD Brands Limited 2023 Half Year Results Release Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions).



At this time, I'd like to hand over the call to Michael Daly. Please go ahead, sir.



Michael Philip Daly - KMD Brands Limited - Group CEO, MD & Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining today's presentation of KMD Brands Financial results for the first half of 2023 financial year. My name is Michael Daly. I'm the CEO of the group. I'm joined on the call by Chris Kinraid, our Chief Financial Officer. We will be talking through the presentation live on the NZX and ASX this morning. Unless otherwise specified, all financial numbers are in New Zealand dollars.



Today's presentation will begin with the half year highlights, and we will then discuss the group's financials and brand results before concluding with the trading update and outlook for the second half of FY '23. I will begin with the financial highlights and achievements of the first half of FY '23.

