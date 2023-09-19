Full Year 2023 KMD Brands Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 19, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the KMD Brands Limited 2023 Full Year Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. Kindly note that there will be no online submitted questions taken. Only audio questions shall be taken for today. For those who have questions, please dial into the audio line at Q&A time. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to hand the call over to Michael Daly, CEO and Managing Director of KMD Brands. Please go ahead, sir.



Michael Philip Daly - KMD Brands Limited - Group CEO, MD & Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for today's presentation of KMD Brands financial results for the 2023 financial year. My name is Michael Daly, and I'm the CEO and Managing Director of the group. I'm joined on the call by Chris Kinraid, our Group Chief Financial Officer. We will be talking through the presentation lives on the NZX and ASX this morning. Unless otherwise specified, all financial numbers are in New Zealand dollars.



Today's presentation will begin with the full year