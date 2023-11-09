KMD Brands Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

David Edward Kirk - KMD Brands Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, everyone. It's wonderful to see such a good turnout. My name is David Kirk, and I'm pleased to welcome you as the Chairman of KMD Brands to our 2023 Annual Shareholders Meeting. I extend a warm welcome to all shareholders joining us online today through our virtual meeting platform provided by our share registrar, Link Market Services.



I declare that a quorum of shareholders is present and the meeting has been duly convened. I'm also pleased to officially open online voting.



Before we start the formal business, I would like to introduce you to my fellow Directors, Michael Daly, as you all know, is the Group CEO and Managing Director. The other Non-Executive Directors, Philip Bowman...



Philip Bowman - KMD Brands Limited - Non-Executive Independent Director



Good morning.



David Edward Kirk - KMD Brands Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Andrea Martens.



Andrea Martens - KMD