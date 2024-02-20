Feb 20, 2024 / 05:30PM GMT

Ebrahim Huseini Poonawala - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD of United States Equity Research & Head of North American Banks Research



So good afternoon. I'm Ebrahim Poonawala, I Head North American Banks Research for BofA. On behalf of the U.S. Banks team, I would like to welcome everyone to Bank of America's 2024 Financial Services Conference.



Over the next few days, we'll be hosting approximately 300 institutional investors, over 125 corporates to discuss their outlook for the U.S. economy and their own businesses, and there's no shortage of things to discuss, given the fast evolving outlook for interest rates, the heightened focus on CRE and even some dealmaking that we've seen in financials over the last 24 hours.



We are also hosting some must-attend thematic panels around regulation, CRE, a bunch of panels around tech investments. So hopefully, you can join us for that.



And one quick programming note, we also have our dates for next year, Feb 11th and 12th 2025. So please save the date. And for those who aren't able to make it, hopefully, we'll see you here for