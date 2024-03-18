Tesla's Pullback Offers an Attractive Entry Point

Tesla Inc. (TSLA, Financial) is steering the electric vehicle revolution forward, achieving a record-breaking 1.80 million deliveries in fourth-quarter 2023, a 38% year-over-year increase.

Despite making strategic cuts in prices to boost demand and outbid competition, including Chinese automakers, Tesla still managed to end the quarter with solid financial health, sporting non-GAAP earnings of 71 cents per share and revenue that added up to $25.17 billion.

Its charismatic leadership, operational excellence, strategic pricing and technological innovation underline the dominance of Tesla in electric mobility, from operations to the supply chain, while truly beaming its vision of clean energy, which positions it as the central force to reshape the vision of transportation and energy in the future.

Tesla's strategic price cuts boost deliveries

The record number of deliveries made in 2023 at 1.80 million came as Tesla offered significant discounts as it sought to fuel demand. In addition, the price cuts helped strengthen the company's competitive edge in the market, as it faces stiff competition from Chinese automakers.

The automaker has reduced prices for the Model Y and Model 3 in Germany, France, Norway and the Netherlands by between 4% and 8% as part of its new marketing ploy. The company has also reduced prices in China as it looks to undercut local competitor BYD (SZSE:002594, Financial), which has a significant competitive threat.

The Model 3/Y series and the fourth-quater delivery of 484,507 cars are core amongst these. Such numbers underline Tesla's manufacturing efficiency and capacity to stimulate new demand amid stiff competition.

Nevertheless, the cuts have done little to hurt the company's profit margins, given the significant growth in non-GAAP earnings. The reductions have translated to robust quarterly sales and record revenue.

Source: Tesla

Soaring revenue and earnings with a strategic financial boost

Tesla posted earnings of 71 cents per share (non-GAAP) and revenue of $25.17 billion for the fourth quarter. The actual GAAP earnings are higher at $2.27 per share due to a one-time non-cash tax benefit of $5.90 billion for the release of valuation allowances on certain deferred tax assets. Free cash flow was robust at $4.40 billion in 2023, despite record spending on future projects.

With non-GAAP earnings amounting to 71 cents per share and record revenue of $25.167 billion, Tesla has undoubtedly established its financial stability and strategy, bearing in mind the colossal one-off tax benefit that pushed up its GAAP earnings to $2.27 per share. This demonstrates how the company can boost its market standing through the use of financial instruments.

Price shift: Driving affordability and market expansion

There has been strategic pricing at Tesla, with the vehicle's average selling price coming down to $43,528 in the fourth quarter. It is a strategic reduction to make its vehicles more affordable and expand markets for the company in stiffening competitive conditions. As a result, the company's gross profit margin decreased from 23.80% in the prior-year quarter to 17.60%.

Such pricing behaviors, combined with a modest 8.30% year-over-year decrease in the cost of sales per vehicle, indicate Tesla's relentless strive to democratize the technology underlying autonomous driving and snag a more significant market share—especially in the most important of those markets, China.

The driving factor behind this transition is that of tech bleeding, especially massive investments like supercomputers from Tesla Dojo and its artificial intelligence and machine learning adventures. This movement goes beyond merely improving vehicle capability; it also brings in a smart notion of raising income from licensing the intellectual property for those advanced algorithms.

Such a strategic alignment to the next "big" hub for automotive technology carves out Tesla's stake in leading at points of convergence of transportation, energy and AI, further strengthening its market positioning and growth prospects.

Elon Musk's vision: Steering Tesla through innovation and growth

Elon Musk's latest intentions to double his ownership stake in Tesla, thus nudging the percentage to 25%, reflect strategic moves to tighten his control of the company, especially in the facets of AI and robotics. This is the aspiration upon which visionary leadership has to peg its critical role in steering the company through the labyrinth of technological innovation and market competition.

Musk's leadership and strategic vision will be critical in ensuring Tesla continues to lead the EV and clean energy revolution, navigating the challenges and harnessing the myriad of opportunities that lay before it.

As Tesla prepares itself for a future that is set to be characterized by notably lower growth in its auto business over 2024, the company is positioning its strategic capabilities toward sustained growth within its storage business and other innovative ventures.

That said, Tesla's message is a far more tempered yet hopeful view, redolent of an understanding of the cyclicality of growth and an ability to change with the market. As a result, despite emphasizing increasing output, reducing costs and upping the level of investment, it should include a large spending capital expenditure of over $10 billion. This move will show the company's devotion to long-term growth and strategic focus on the generation of vehicles, energy and full self-driving capabilities.

Last but not least, the recently announced Optimus AI robot leverages the company's advanced AI, used in autonomous driving, for superior adaptability and perception, aiming to excel in complex environments. According to tech expert Taimur Ijlal, Optimus' potential for mass production and affordability position it to challenge industry leaders by making advanced robotics more accessible to businesses and consumers alike.

Investor confidence and market valuation

Valuation multiples for Tesla are far above the sector medians, which is evidence that the stock is priced as if it already has years of achievement factored into its value.

While the shares are down by about 25% for the year, it continues to trade at a premium, going by the forward price-earnings multiple of 60 compared to the average multiple of the industry. Tesla's stock has improved on the price-earnings to growth (PEG) standing at 1.13, which is reasonable and cheaper compared to the industry average of 1.49.

Nevertheless, these valuation multiples reflect a very bullish expectation on the market in sync with Tesla's status as the leader in the EV and clean energy industries. Investors are willing to pay the premium, with the GF Value currently at $383, as they recognize the value of the disruptive potential and operational excellence.

Concluding thoughts

Tesla's journey can be summarized as an all-encompassing journey of financial stability, operational efficiency, market diversification and technological innovation with visionary leadership and strategic positioning.

As it navigates through the intricate map of automobiles, clean energy and technology, financial achievements, production milestones, strategic initiatives and future outlooks make up an interesting narrative on resilience, innovation and leadership.

On the valuation front, the stock might appear overvalued. Nevertheless, the company is still growing at an impressive 9% rate and controls a considerable 50% market share in EV deliveries. Consequently, the company's long-term prospects and growth metrics remain intact, which affirms why it is a solid long-term player in the auto industry.