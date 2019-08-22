Half Year 2019 Kinepolis Group NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2019 / NTS GMT

Eddy Duquenne - Kinepolis Group NV - CEO & Director



Welcome to all. Today, we published our half year results, and I'm happy to guide you through this presentation. I will comment on our key figures and accomplishments before giving the floor to Nicolas De Clercq, our CFO, who will add some more financial details.



First of all, let me summarize the key takeaways. Overall, the consistent execution of our company strategy and further investments in experience by means of premium products such as 4DX, Cosy Seats and Laser ULTRA resulted in a further increase in sales and EBITDA per visitor. The integration of Landmark Cinemas is on track, and a couple of Kinepolis concepts have been successfully introduced in a first selection of Landmark dealers. I will come back on this in a minute.



The rise in visitor numbers can be explained by the expansion of our activities in Spain, France and the Netherlands and particularly, a strong second quarter due to successful content like Avengers: Endgame, which has broken all box office records.



Lastly, we also made further steps in our expansion