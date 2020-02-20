Q4 2019 Kinepolis Group NV Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 20, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Eddy Duquenne - Kinepolis Group NV - CEO & Director



Welcome to all. Today, we published our annual results, and I'm happy to guide you through this presentation. I will comment on our key figures and accomplishments before giving the floor to Nicolas de Clercq, our CFO, who will add some more financial detail.



First of all, let me summarize the key takeaways. We've had an excellent year 2019 in terms of top line, thanks to a very successful content lineup, especially compared to a rather weak 2018 in our European territories. Hollywood blockbusters, such as The Lion King, Avengers: End Game, Frozen II and Joker boosted visitor numbers in virtually all our cinemas. This, combined with the expansion of the group and the consistent implementation of our corporate strategy, which is aimed at lowering our breakeven point every year, thanks to continuous improvement, led to very strong results.



We further invested in the ultimate movie experience and successfully expanded our premium product offering, resulting in a further increase in sales and adjusted EBITDA per visitor. In 2019, we