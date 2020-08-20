Half Year 2020 Kinepolis Group NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2020 / NTS GMT

Eddy Duquenne - Kinepolis Group NV - CEO, MD & Director



Welcome to all. Today, we published our half year results, and I'm happy to guide you through this presentation. I will comment on the current situation, our key figures and accomplishments before giving the floor to Nicolas De Clercq, our CFO, who will add some more financial detail.



At the publication of our annual results 2019 in February, I had no idea the world would look very different today. The global spread of the COVID-19 virus and the drastic measures taken by governments worldwide have impacted our activities severely, as it led to the closure of all our cinemas from mid-March. Until that moment, the first quarter results were encouraging. Visitor numbers increased by 12% mainly due to the addition of the acquired MJR complexes in the United States. And all financial results were up compared to the same period the year before.



In the course of June, we gradually started to reopen all cinemas in the Netherlands, Switzerland, Luxembourg, France, Spain and some in Canada, although with severe capacity restrictions and