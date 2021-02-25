Full Year 2020 Kinepolis Group NV Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / NTS GMT

Eddy Duquenne - Kinepolis Group NV - CEO, MD & Director



Welcome to all. Today, we published our annual results 2020. And I will guide you through the first part of this presentation, which summarizes the key takeaways and accomplishments. I will then hand over to Nicolas De Clercq, our CFO, who will have some more financial detail.



After a record year 2019 in terms of top line and result, we were confronted with a worldwide sanitary crisis no one could have imagined. The cinema sector has been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic because of the repeated long-lasting cinema closures and restrictive safety measures in all territories from mid-March 2020. Cinemas were hit twice because the impact of the pandemic on cinemas led to the postponement of almost all Hollywood blockbusters in the past year. Although most blockbusters are still being postponed, some studios have chosen to release specific movies directly on streaming platforms as a one-off strategy to generate cash on the short-term and boost streaming subscriptions.



In this context, closures, restrictive measures and no