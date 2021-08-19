Q2 2021 Kinepolis Group NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2021 / NTS GMT

Eddy Duquenne - Kinepolis Group NV - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Welcome to all. Today, we published our half year results, and I'm happy to guide you through this presentation. I will comment on the current situation, our key figures and accomplishments before giving the floor to Nicolas De Clercq, our CFO, who will add some more financial detail. The first half of 2021 was the sequel of 2020 with long-lasting closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic in most of the countries where we are active. Only our American MJR cinemas as well as our Luxembourg and some of our Spanish cinemas were opened during the first months of the year, albeit with severe restrictions and the lack of content.



From the end of May onwards, all theaters reopened again and as from July, nearly all our Canadian Landmark cinemas were open as well. We witnessed a promising restart of our activities as cinemas that were open welcomed, on average, 50% of the 2019 visitor attendance in the month of June, evolving to 62% in the month of July. The situation is different per country with percentages ranging from 50% to 80% of the 2019