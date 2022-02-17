Q4 2021 Kinepolis Group NV Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / NTS GMT

Eddy Duquenne - Kinepolis Group NV - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Welcome to all. Today, we published our annual results 2021, and I will guide you through the first part of this presentation, which summarizes the key takeaways and accomplishments. I will then hand over to Nicolas De Clercq, our CFO, who will add some more financial detail.



2021 has been the second year in a row where the COVID-19 pandemic had a continuous impact on the operations of our cinemas. We went through lengthy closures, mostly in the first half of the year, and reopening with ever-changing restrictive measures in virtually all countries. Thanks to our strong cost management as well as one-off allowances, we managed to limit our cash consumption as much as possible. During the first half of 2021, we were mostly closed. We managed to limit our cash consumption to EUR 3.6 million per month. This is a much lower level compared to the cash consumption in the second half of 2020 and certainly compared to the start-up of the pandemic in the spring of 2020.



As soon as we reopened, from May 2021 onwards, we managed to