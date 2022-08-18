Q2 2022 Kinepolis Group NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2022 / NTS GMT

Eddy Duquenne - Kinepolis Group NV - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Very welcome for the presentation of the half year 1 results for 2022. First of all, as executive summary, we are very proud about the strong recovery of the operational results of the company and the free cash flow generation. And needless to remind you that the first quarter of this year was still heavily impacted by restrictive measures in Canada. Several cinemas were still closed. All the cinemas were closed in the Netherlands, and we had the obligation to close our shops in France and in some other countries and theaters during the month of January and February. So that, of course, impacted the business and the fact that we only had the first, let's say, more important blockbuster in the month of April and then essentially in May and June, where we had a strong content lineup again.



Nevertheless, with 77.2% of the 2019 attendance and you will see in the presentation that we often will refer to 2019 because 2021 results impacted by closures and COVID doesn't tell us a lot. But compared to the 2019 results, we made 77.2% of the