Q4 2022 Kinepolis Group NV Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Eddy Duquenne - Kinepolis Group NV - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Very welcome for the presentation of the annual results 2022. 2022, that still was not a complete year in that sense that -- the first quarter, we were still impacted in several markets by the COVID restrictions going from limitations in operating our theaters to extremely the closure of some of our theaters and the first quarter was as well the period with almost no content. It was the end of the first quarter that the first blockbuster was released by Hollywood. Despite all of this, we made 27 -- or sorry, 72.7%, sorry, or 19.6% of our turnover. And I think that this is a really good performance.



And what encourages us is the fact that the customer is demanding more for premium products than ever before. And we continue to push and to invest in those premium products as well in Europe and essentially rolling out those new, what we call here, cosy seats combined with recliners in Canada and as well in Landmark. And as we speak, we are rolling out after that we tested in the American market as well the Laser ULTRA as the cosy