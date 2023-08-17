Q2 2023 Kinepolis Group NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Eddy Duquenne - Kinepolis Group NV - CEO, MD & Executive Director



A very welcome to all of you, and very welcome as well for those who are following this through streaming or on the web. As you can see, we are going through a very pink period for the time being with all the lights on green in the month of July as well content-wise; as weather-wise, it was -- in Northern Europe, very good cinema weather. And holiday period, of course, but that's, let's say, for the second half of the year and the year results, today we are talking about the half year results and if you ask me a reason as well to wear pink because with 95% of the visitors. We made 20% more revenue. We compare all the time to the 2019 results since 2022 was still impacted in the first half in some countries by the pandemic as well in terms of restrictions as in terms of government grants, reason why further in the presentation we will have still for the last time, I hope, the corrected EBITDA for 2022, excluding the COVID impacts.



And when we are talking about the 95% of the visitors, we are talking about a different group in