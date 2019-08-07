Q2 2019 Portman Ridge Finance Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Portman Ridge Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



I would like to turn the conference call over to your host, Mr. Ted Goldthorpe, Chief Executive Officer.



Edward Joseph Goldthorpe - Portman Ridge Finance Corporation - Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you, operator, and good morning. Thank you for joining us on our earnings call.



Today, Portman Ridge announced it's second quarter 2019 financial results. As you know, on April 1, we closed on the externalization transaction. And at that time, an affiliate of BC Partners Advisors, LP, became the external manager of Portman Ridge Financial Corporation.



Additionally, on August 1, we announced that Portman Ridge has entered into a definitive agreement under which OHA Investment Corporation will merge with and into Portman Ridge. The transaction is subject to OHAI shareholder vote and to the extent approved, is expected to close in the fourth