Jun 24, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Edward Joseph Goldthorpe - BC Partners - Partner & Head of BC Partners Credit



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the 2020 Joint Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and BC Partners Lending Corporation. I am Ted Goldthorpe, Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and BC Partners Lending Corporation, and I will act as the Chair of this meeting.



We're excited to be hosting our virtual meeting, which allows us to be more inclusive and reach a greater number of our stockholders, especially in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We have stockholders attending via the web portal and the 800 number we have provided. We will conduct the business portion of the meeting first and answer questions at the end of the meeting. Though we may not be able to answer every question, we will do our best to provide a response to as many as possible and invite stockholders with unanswered questions to e-mail their respective company's Investor Relations group.



It is now a little after 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard time