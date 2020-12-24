Dec 24, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Portman Ridge and HCAP Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I'd now like to turn the call over to a representative from the company. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Thank you, and welcome to today's call to discuss the proposed transaction recently announced between Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, a business development company externally managed by Sierra Crest Investment Management and affiliated BC Partners; and Harvest Capital Credit Corp., a business development company externally managed by Harvest Advisors, LLC.



We are joined this morning by Ted Goldthorpe, CEO and Chairman of Portman Ridge; and Joe Jolson, CEO and Chairman of Harvest Capital along with certain members of the Portman Ridge and Harvest Capital Credit Management team.



Before we begin, I would like to note that this call is being recorded and replay information is available on our December 23, 2020, press release. Throughout today's call, we will reference an