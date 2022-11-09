Q3 2022 Portman Ridge Finance Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for holding, and welcome, everyone, to the Portman Ridge Third Quarter 202 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Ted Goldthorpe, CEO. Mr. Goldthorpe, please go ahead.



Edward Joseph Goldthorpe - Portman Ridge Finance Corporation - Chairman, CEO & President



Good morning. Thanks, everyone, for joining our third quarter 2022 earnings call. I'm joined today by our Chief Financial Officer, Jason Roos; and our Chief Investment Officer, Patrick Schafer. I'll provide brief highlights on the company's performance and activities for the quarter. Patrick will provide commentary on our investment portfolio and our markets, and Jason will discuss our operating results and financial condition in greater detail. Yesterday, Portman Ridge announced its third quarter 2022 results, and we are pleased to report a strong quarter of financial performance despite operating under difficult market conditions, a very challenging economic environment, rising interest rates and market volatility.



Our