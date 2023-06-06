Jun 06, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

please welcome from Portman Ridge to the stage Chief Investment Officer, Patrick Schafer.



Patrick Schafer - Portman Ridge Finance Corporation - Chief Investment Officer



Thank you, very much and good morning, everyone. As mentioned, my name is Patrick Schafer. I'm the Chief Investment Officer of Portman Ridge. So Portman Ridge is a publicly traded business development corporation that operates in the private credit markets. So PTC structure very quickly is similar to or read or MLP structure that's required to distribute out in excess of 90% of your income every single quarter.



So it's typically viewed as a yield investment or yield vehicle for investors, Portman Ridge's ticker PTMN. We are publicly traded on the NASDAQ, and we are externally managed by BC Partners, European-based private equity firm. So just quick stats here at the bottom as of as a sort of last closed stock price was 19 spot 17, which represents 81% of our of our book value or net asset value. And our last quarterly dividend was $0.69 per share, which would