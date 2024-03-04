Mar 04, 2024 / 08:40PM GMT

Joseph Lawrence Moore - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director



Great. Thank you, everybody. Welcome back. I'm Joe Moore. Very happy to have with us today, the CFO of KLA, Bren Higgins.



So Bren, maybe you could start out just with a little bit of an overview. We'll dig a little bit deeper into your targets and so forth. But maybe first, just give me a sense for your corporate priorities at this point.



Bren D. Higgins - KLA Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



Okay. Well, Joe, thanks for having me here, excited to be here and spend a little bit of time talking about what we think is a pretty compelling opportunity moving forward. You mentioned our 2026 financial targets, which are -- for those who don't know, we have [$14 million] revenue and $38 in earnings per share. And when you back up and just decompose that a bit, it starts with a view of semiconductor revenue growth that's roughly 2x GDP. So we'll call it 6% to 7% aligns to the McKinsey study of $1 trillion Semiconductor revenue in 2030.



Capital intensity underneath that