Q2 2021 Kmc Properties ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Liv Malvik - KMC Properties ASA - CEO



Hello. My name is Liv Malvik, and I am the CEO of KMC Properties. Together with me today, I have the CFO of KMC Properties, Kristoffer Holmen. Kristoffer and I wish to welcome you to this KMC Properties company presentation. Next slide, please. Yes, thank you.



This is what and who KMC Properties want to be. We want to be their preferred partner for the access in their logistics and industrial business.



Next slide, please. Kristoffer and I will now give you some information about KMC Properties company status, outlook, and ambition.



Next slide, please. On the next, we go to slide 6. As a start, we will give you a company overview of KMC Properties. We have collate for KMC Properties at a glance.



KMC Properties is a real estate company focused on owning industrial and logistics properties. We have a portfolio of 42 assets, primarily in the Nordics, with a constitution of approximately 350,000 square meters at Q2 '21. We have very long-term lease agreements with solid counterparties. Our two largest tenants are BEWi and Insula, owned