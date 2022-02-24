Feb 24, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 24, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Liv Malvik
KMC Properties ASA - CEO
* Kristoffer Holmen
KMC Properties ASA - CFO
=====================
Liv Malvik - KMC Properties ASA - CEO
Hello. My name is Liv Malvik, and I am the CEO of KMC Properties. Together with me today, I have our CFO, Kristoffer Holmen. And Kristoffer and I wish to welcome you to this KMC Properties Q4 2021 presentation.
Fourth quarter 2021 KMC Properties. This page gives a brief overview of KMC Properties; we have called it KMC Properties at a glance. KMC Properties is a real estate company focused on owning industrial and logistics properties. We have a portfolio of plus 45 assets, primarily in the Nordics, with a constitution of approximately 377,000 square meter at the end of 2021.
We have long-term lease agreements with solid counterparties. Our two largest tenants are BEWI and Insula, majority owned by the Bekken and WitzÃ¸e families, respectively, both large shareholders in
Q4 2021 Kmc Properties ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 24, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...