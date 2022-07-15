Q2 2022 Knowit AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Per Wallentin - Knowit AB - CEO & President



Hello. My name is Per Wallentin and I'm the CEO of the company. And with me here also I have Marie BjÃ¶rklund, our CFO, who will take us through the numbers later.



Next slide, please. First, I would like to take you through some of the operational highlights during the second quarter. We continue to see good demand for our services, which in turn have resulted in a solid growth and improved results for the quarter. I'm pleased that we delivered net sales of more than SEK1.6 billion corresponding to an increase of around 7% when we compare Knowit today to Knowit plus the acquired companies one year ago. We deliver an adjusted EBITDA of SEK140.5 million and a margin of 8.5%.



And the margin is impacted by increased costs for meetings and travels in the quarter. And we also see an impact from the salary revision for 2022 coming now in Q2. We are pleased to note that the recruitment trends have been positive for the second quarter. And all in all, all four business areas performed well. We see a particularly strong demand in experience and