Q4 2022 Knowit AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Per Wallentin, the CEO of Knowit



Per Wallentin - Knowit AB - President & CEO



Hi, everybody. My name is Per, and with me here today, I also have Marie BjÃ¶rklund, our CFO. We can take the next slide, please. The slide with the Q4 in brief, slide number three.



And first, I would like to take you through some operational highlights during the fourth quarter. We continue to see good demand for our services. There is an uncertain macroeconomic development, and we see -- although we see some longer lead times among some of our clients.



To mitigate this, we have increased our focus on sales activities even more. And with that said, this doesn't mean that we have stopped recruitment activities. The need for competence remains high.



Our business area, connectivity, continues to perform well with