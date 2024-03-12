Commerce Bancshares Inc's Dividend Analysis

Unveiling the Dividend Dynamics of Commerce Bancshares Inc

Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.27 per share, payable on 2024-03-25, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-03-06. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Commerce Bancshares Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Commerce Bancshares Inc Do?

Commerce Bancshares Inc is a $22 billion regional bank that provides a diversified line of financial services, including business and personal banking, wealth management, financial planning, and investments through its affiliated companies. Commerce Bank operates in more than 200 locations in the central United States. Commerce Bancshares also has operating subsidiaries involved in mortgage banking, leasing, credit-related insurance, venture capital, and real estate activities.

A Glimpse at Commerce Bancshares Inc's Dividend History

Commerce Bancshares Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1969. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis.

Commerce Bancshares Inc has increased its dividend each year since 1969. The stock is thus listed as a dividend king, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 55 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Commerce Bancshares Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Commerce Bancshares Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.01% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.08%, suggesting an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Commerce Bancshares Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 5.00%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 7.50% per year. And over the past decade, Commerce Bancshares Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 7.60%.

Based on Commerce Bancshares Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Commerce Bancshares Inc stock as of today is approximately 2.89%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, Commerce Bancshares Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.29.

Commerce Bancshares Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Commerce Bancshares Inc's profitability 5 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Commerce Bancshares Inc's growth rank of 5 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Commerce Bancshares Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Commerce Bancshares Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 6.90% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 50.75% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Commerce Bancshares Inc's earnings increased by approximately 13.10% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 45.65% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 6.30%, which underperforms than approximately 57.31% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, Commerce Bancshares Inc's dividend payments, growth rate, and payout ratio paint a picture of a company committed to returning value to its shareholders consistently. With a title as a dividend king, the bank demonstrates a strong track record of dividend reliability and growth. While its profitability and growth metrics may not lead the industry, they indicate a stable company with a prudent approach to its financial health. Investors considering this stock for its dividend prospects should weigh these factors alongside their investment strategy and risk tolerance. Will Commerce Bancshares Inc continue to uphold its dividend king status in the years to come? That remains to be seen, but current indicators provide a solid foundation for optimism.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.