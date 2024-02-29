Komplett ASA Capital Markets Day Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

And on behalf of Komplett group, I want to welcome you, both you here in the audience and those following you on stream to our Capital Markets Day. This will be the company's first Capital Markets Day since it was listed in 2021. And what an exciting day we have ahead of us. Over the next three hours we will be putting our agenda here.



We will dive into what comes next for Komplett's group and its different business areas and brands, markets and growth. Some practical information, after the first two presentations, we will have a short break. And then, today's Q&A session will be at the end of today's agenda from approximately 11:32 AM till 12:00 PM.



Now over to the first speaker, let me welcome to the floor, the CEO of Komplett's group, Jaan Ivar Semlitsch. He's the former CEO of Orkla ASA and has an extensive background within retail. In addition, Jaan Ivar also has a strong track record from both ElkjÃ¸p and Dixons Carphone International. He will introduce the Komplett group and its strategic platform, financial targets, and value creation plan. Jaan