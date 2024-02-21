Feb 21, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT

Craig William Siegenthaler - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD & Head of the North American Asset Managers, Brokers & Exchanges Team



Welcome and it's my please to introduce Rob Lewin. Rob is the CFO of KKR. And prior to being CFO, Rob served as an investor in private equity. He helped launch KKR's Asia business. He co-led the firm's credit and capital markets business. He served as Treasurer and Head of Corporate Development and most recently, he served as Head of Human Capital and Strategic Talent. So that's a very diversified list of experiences there, Rob.



So Rob, first, thank you for joining us. How are you doing today?



Robert H. Lewin - KKR & Co. Inc. - Partner & CFO



Great. Craig, thank you and to your whole team for hosting us, both this afternoon and this week. Great conference. Appreciate it.



Questions and Answers:

