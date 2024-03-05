Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT) Posts Strong Earnings Growth and Expands Market Presence

SEAT's 2023 Earnings Highlight Robust Financial Health and Strategic Acquisitions

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Marketplace GOV: Increased by 23% year-over-year to $3.92 billion.
  • Revenue: Grew by 19% year-over-year to $712.9 million.
  • Net Income: Rose by 51% year-over-year to $107.0 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Improved by 25% year-over-year to $142.0 million.
  • Share Repurchase Program: Newly authorized $100 million share repurchase program.
Article's Main Image

On March 5, 2024, Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing a year of significant growth and strategic expansion. The online ticket marketplace, which serves as a hub for fans to access live events, reported substantial increases in key financial metrics for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as a technology platform that connects buyers with ticket sellers for a variety of events, including sports, concerts, theater, and comedy. The company operates in two segments: marketplace and resale, and has established itself as the marketplace of choice for both sellers and buyers.

For the full year of 2023, Vivid Seats Inc reported a Marketplace Gross Order Value (GOV) of $3.92 billion, marking a 23% increase from the previous year. Revenues climbed to $712.9 million, a 19% rise from 2022, while net income surged by 51% to $107.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA also saw a healthy increase, up 25% to $142.0 million.

Despite a strong annual performance, the fourth quarter of 2023 presented some challenges, with net income declining by 10% to $22.4 million. However, the company maintained growth in other areas, with Marketplace GOV and revenues increasing by 31% and 20%, respectively, and Adjusted EBITDA growing by 4%.

CEO Stan Chia emphasized the company's growth and strategic acquisitions, which expanded their Total Addressable Market (TAM) and reinforced their position in the industry. CFO Lawrence Fey highlighted the company's ability to convert top-line growth into cash flow, enabling strategic investments and share repurchases.

1764981944053035008.png

The company's balance sheet remains robust, with a healthy cash and cash equivalents position of $125.4 million as of December 31, 2023. The company's strategic acquisitions have been accretive, contributing to an expanded goodwill of $947.4 million, up from $715.3 million the previous year.

Vivid Seats Inc's financial achievements are particularly important in the interactive media industry, where the ability to scale and adapt to changing market dynamics is crucial. The company's growth in Marketplace GOV and revenues indicates a strong demand for its platform, while the increase in net income and Adjusted EBITDA reflects operational efficiency and profitability.

"In 2023 we grew top and bottom line by nearly 25%, significantly expanded our TAM through strategic acquisitions, and executed against our objective of being the marketplace of choice for both sellers and buyers," said Stan Chia, Vivid Seats CEO.

Looking ahead, Vivid Seats Inc anticipates continued growth with Marketplace GOV expected to be in the range of $4.2 billion to $4.5 billion, revenues between $810.0 million and $840.0 million, and Adjusted EBITDA projected to be between $160.0 million and $170.0 million for the year ending December 31, 2024.

The company's performance is a testament to its strategic initiatives and operational excellence. With a clear focus on expanding its market presence and enhancing shareholder value, Vivid Seats Inc is well-positioned for sustained growth in the dynamic live event ticketing industry.

For more detailed information and analysis on Vivid Seats Inc's financial performance, investors and interested parties are encouraged to access the full earnings report and webcast details on the company's investor relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Vivid Seats Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.