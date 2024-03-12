Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) Director Judith Mcgrath Sells 5,760 Shares

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), a global leader in e-commerce and cloud computing, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Director Judith Mcgrath sold 5,760 shares of the company on March 1, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,760 shares of Amazon.com Inc and has not made any purchase of the company's shares. This latest transaction is part of a broader pattern of insider activity at the company, where there have been 71 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year. On the day of the sale, shares of Amazon.com Inc were trading at $174.84, giving the company a market capitalization of $1,843,967.927 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 61.21, which is above the industry median of 17.86 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $153.53, results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14, indicating that Amazon.com Inc is modestly overvalued. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Amazon.com Inc continues to be a significant player in the markets it operates, with its business encompassing e-commerce, cloud computing services through Amazon Web Services (AWS), digital streaming, and artificial intelligence. The company's vast product offerings and services have positioned it as a cornerstone of the modern digital economy.

