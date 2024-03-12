Microsoft Corp CEO Satya Nadella Sells Company Shares

On March 1, 2024, CEO Satya Nadella sold 1,276 shares of Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 39,510 shares sold and no shares purchased during this period.

Microsoft Corp, headquartered in Redmond, Washington, is a global technology company that develops, licenses, and supports a wide range of software products, services, and devices. The company's offerings include operating systems for computing devices, servers, phones, and other intelligent devices; server applications for distributed computing environments; productivity applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; and video games. Microsoft also designs and sells hardware, and delivers online advertising to a global audience.

The insider transaction history for Microsoft Corp indicates a trend of insider sales over the past year, with 13 insider sells and no insider buys recorded. This pattern of insider activity can provide insights into the insider's perspective on the company's stock value.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Microsoft Corp were trading at $410.94, resulting in a market capitalization of $3,083,036.6 million. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 37.52, which is above both the industry median of 27.97 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

The current price-to-GF-Value ratio for Microsoft Corp is 1.1, with the stock's price at $410.94 and the GuruFocus Value at $372.70, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

