Feb 21, 2024 / 06:40PM GMT

Craig William Siegenthaler - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD & Head of the North American Asset Managers, Brokers & Exchanges Team



Craig Siegenthaler from Bank of America, and it's my pleasure to introduce Thomas Peterffy. Thomas is the Founder and Chairman of Interactive Brokers. He founded the firm 43 years ago and is one of the pioneers of electronic trade...



Thomas Pechy Peterffy - Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. - Founder & Chairman



Excuse me, 47.



Craig William Siegenthaler - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD & Head of the North American Asset Managers, Brokers & Exchanges Team



47 years ago. Sorry about that, Thomas. Interactive Brokers is a digital investing platform that services its clients across multiple segments. Its offerings target individuals, IRAs, hedge funds, prop traders, introducing brokers and extends into most major international markets. In our view, IBKR's competitive advantage is its technology R&D effort, which allows them to offer multiple products in