Feb 26, 2024 / 07:40PM GMT

Brennan Hawken - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director and Equity Research Analyst of Financials



All right. Well, thanks, everyone, for joining. Pleased to say joined by Paul Brody, CFO and Treasurer of Interactive Brokers. Paul joined Interactive as Treasurer in 1987. I don't want to say what grade I was in at that point, but very early money on Interactive, became CFO in 2003. And retained his Treasurer responsibilities, of course. Paul, really pleased to have you here. Thanks so much for joining.



Paul Jonathan Brody - Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. - CFO, Treasurer, Secretary & Director



Thanks very much for having me.



Questions and Answers:

- UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director and Equity Research Analyst of FinancialsAll right. I'd love to start out with a broad question on strategy and macro. So I appreciate that data from prior rate cutting cycles may be somewhat limited. But what's the best way to think about the -- what happens to NII and