Q3 2022 Talenom Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Otto-Pekka Huhtala - Talenom Oyj - CEO



Hello, everyone, and you are welcome to Talenom event. Today, I have my friend, my colleague, Matti, here with me, and we are presenting our business review and strategic review today. And here's our agenda for Tuesday, but we'll start with our latest period, Q3 report, and I will focus after that for our -- this morning really is it mid-term financial targets. So after that, you will have time for questions also for Finnish. But now stage is yours, Matti, go ahead.



Matti Eilonen - Talenom Oyj - CFO



Thank you, Otto. Hello, everybody, and welcome to follow this quarter three review. First, I would like to share you some highlights of the review period. First of all, we had strong growth. We grew from EUR61 million to EUR76 million, bringing us 24% of growth. At the same time when we were growing fast, we were able to keep our high EBIT level. The EBIT grew a little bit more than EUR1 million and it was 17%. We are also keeping our guidance unchanged. It is expected to be between EUR100 million and EUR110