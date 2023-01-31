Q4 2022 Talenom Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Otto-Pekka Huhtala - Talenom Oyj - CEO



Good morning, everyone, here at the office and via video link. Welcome to follow-up Talenom financial statements release. Today, we have some words from last year and our strategy. And of course, we will open more about the financial figures. And at the end of the presentation, we have this brand renewable topic. And of course, after the [presentation], you can ask any questions should we have the Q&A possibilities.



I am the CEO, Otto-Pekka Huhtala, and I have today here also two of my colleagues, Matti Eilonen, Chief Financial Officer; and Tuomas Iivanainen, Chief Marketing Officer, who will present later.



First, we can start from the big picture. Our net sales growth continued as strong and internationalization progress in digitalizing Europe. Our net sales growth, 23%, and we achieved over EUR100 million revenue, and EBITDA grew over 17%. And EBIT also grew 3%.



Some words of the environment. We have seen some decisions which have made in Europe regarding of invoicing, and it will be mandatory during next year. And