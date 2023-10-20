Q3 2023 Talenom Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Otto-Pekka Huhtala - Talenom Oyj - CEO & Member of the Executive Board



Hi there. You are welcome to follow up Talenom Q3 report release. This is Otto-Pekka Huhtala, who is speaking. And here is my colleague, Matti Eilonen as Chief Financial Officer.



Matti Eilonen - Talenom Oyj - CFO & Member of the Executive Board



Hello, everybody.



Otto-Pekka Huhtala - Talenom Oyj - CEO & Member of the Executive Board



Today, our content is that we have short review of latest period. And after that, I will shortly tell about strategy progress, and Matti will open more about financial figures. And after presentation, we have short outlook and guidance. And you have possible for any questions.



Okay, Talenom's growth fell short of the target, but continue as strong. Profitability improvement measures progressed. Our net sales increased 20% and with our EBITDA margin decreased 2%, but in Q3, it increased 5%. And as you can see, this recover is ongoing regarding this profitable.