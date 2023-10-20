Oct 20, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Otto-Pekka Huhtala - Talenom Oyj - CEO & Member of the Executive Board
Hi there. You are welcome to follow up Talenom Q3 report release. This is Otto-Pekka Huhtala, who is speaking. And here is my colleague, Matti Eilonen as Chief Financial Officer.
Matti Eilonen - Talenom Oyj - CFO & Member of the Executive Board
Hello, everybody.
Otto-Pekka Huhtala - Talenom Oyj - CEO & Member of the Executive Board
Today, our content is that we have short review of latest period. And after that, I will shortly tell about strategy progress, and Matti will open more about financial figures. And after presentation, we have short outlook and guidance. And you have possible for any questions.
Okay, Talenom's growth fell short of the target, but continue as strong. Profitability improvement measures progressed. Our net sales increased 20% and with our EBITDA margin decreased 2%, but in Q3, it increased 5%. And as you can see, this recover is ongoing regarding this profitable.
Q3 2023 Talenom Oyj Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 20, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...