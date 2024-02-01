Full Year 2023 Talenom Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Otto-Pekka Huhtala - Talenom Oyj - CEO



Hello, you are welcome to follow Talenom finances that may release '23. My name is Otto-Pekka Huhtala as a CEO, and here's my colleague, Matti Eilonen.



Matti Eilonen - Talenom Oyj - CFO



Hello.



Otto-Pekka Huhtala - Talenom Oyj - CEO



Today, our content is short review last period. And after that, I will tell some greetings from our strategic progress. And after that, Matti will open more about figures and future guidance. Thank you. Follow up our press release.



Okay, topic from last year was that growth was strong, but profitability targets were missed. Thanks to profitability and strategic measures, expectation for '24 are positive. Our growth continues strong. It was 19%, and we achieved EUR122 million revenue. Investments related to internationalization depressed profitability margin a little bit in whole year, and it will recover just Q4. Matti will open more about figures and how it has gone in each countries.



Some words of